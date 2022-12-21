Linkedin Local Networking event held for the first time in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

With the support of LinkedIn, Dr. Sh. Eshaa Mohammed Alkhalifa organized a Linkedin Local Networking event at the Crown Plaza hotel for the first time ever in Bahrain. LinkedIn supported this event by providing the events dashboard to allow registrations and to allow mass invites sent to registered Linkedin professionals in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

SayG which is a local tech company founded by Dr. Sh. Eshaa Alkhalifa, was responsible for the local organization of the event itself to allow attendees to meet each other face-to-face and conduct professional and business conversations in a friendly setting.

The number of registrations on the Linkedin platform exceeded 177 and the attendees expressed their admiration of the event idea that is truly novel to Bahrain. This event did not have the overhead of having to register for a conference or panel or talk and focused primarily on the formal conversation sessions that allow people to meet and get to know what others work with. They also hoped that this type of event would be repeated as the overhead cost to the attendees was very low and the benefit promise is great.

Dr. Sh. Eshaa Alkhalifa would like to thank LinkedIn international for their support for this event and allowing the transfer of the online connections concept to be copied to an in-person event. She also thanks them for providing the technological support and announcements of invitations, without which this event would not have succeeded the way it did. She also wishes this event to be the first of many events that slowly grow in size to allow people to network and meet each other in business-friendly settings, in business-friendly Bahrain.