Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Lions Club KHK Heroes

Lions Club of Riffa joins the KHK Heroes Challenge

The Lions Club of Riffa is a registered charitable, nonprofit organization, serving the Bahrain community since 1995 through various charitable community food drives, blood donation drives, environmental projects, and school projects.

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa directs KHK Heroes Board of Directors to initiate campaigns to support the vision HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Premier and HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.

KHK Heroes is calling on Bahrain to make donations, volunteer time to KHK Heroes or take up the challenge to post a video online and nominate someone to pay it forward.

