Live FM 107.2 Hosts Unforgettable Experience for ILA Sneha Recreation Centre Children

Live FM 107.2 recently opened its doors and studios to the children of the Indian Ladies Association (ILA) Bahrain’s Sneha Recreation Centre, providing an enriching and unforgettable experience that underscored the radio station’s commitment to community engagement and inclusivity. This special visit, championed by ILA President Smitha Jensen, saw the children delve into the vibrant world of radio broadcasting.

The team at Live FM 107.2, known for its dynamic programming, extended a particularly warm welcome to the young visitors. At the heart of this immersive experience were the station’s popular RJs, Noor and Shibu, who hosted the children during their ‘Live Drive’ show. The RJs meticulously guided the children through the inner workings of a live radio station, enthusiastically explaining concepts of sound, music, and the fascinating art of communication. The palpable joy of the children as they engaged with the hosts and witnessed the energy of a live broadcast was a testament to the success of the initiative.

The Indian Ladies Association expressed its deepest gratitude to Live FM 107.2 for their unwavering hospitality and profound commitment to inclusivity. The station’s willingness to provide such a unique platform plays a vital role in empowering the children of Sneha Recreation Centre, offering them invaluable opportunities to interact with the wider community in significant and memorable ways.

Smitha said “A heartfelt thank you was specifically directed to the entire dedicated team at Live FM 107.2, for their pivotal role in creating such a special and lasting memory for the children. Their warmth, generosity, and active participation in this initiative have made a significant impact, marking this visit as a truly remarkable milestone in the ongoing journey of the Sneha Recreation Centre.”

This collaboration between ILA and Live FM 107.2 exemplifies how community organizations and media outlets can work hand-in-hand to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for all.