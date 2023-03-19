LLOC Launched “Bahrain Legislations” Mobile App

- Advertisement -

Legislation & Legal Opinion Commission (LLOC) in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), has launched Bahrain Legislations Mobile App, which aimed at facilitating access to several legal eServices. The launch of the App reflects the continuous national efforts towards technological initiatives and reinforcing the culture of legal awareness among the society. The app is available on the eGovernment App Store bahrain.bh/apps.

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Legislation App was launched during a press conference held on Sunday, 19th of March 2023 in the presence of the LLOC President, Counselor Nawaf Abdullah Hamza and iGA Deputy Chief Executive of eTransformation, Dr. Zakariya Ahmed Al Khajah.

During the press conference, Counselor Nawaf Abdullah Hamza reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to develop its eServices that promote and cultivate legal culture among all sectors in the society with the aim of consolidating the principles of the Constitution and the rule of law in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which highlighting the civilizational shift in Bahraini legislation in the prosperous era of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He pointed out that the application of Bahrain Legislations App is a legal eChannel that facilitates access to a list of legal eServices, such as searching and reviewing legislation and decisions issued within the Kingdom of Bahrain, treaties and agreements, legal principles issued by the Commission, and other services that are of interest to the concerned stakeholders.

He added that the application has been launched by the LLOC in cooperation with iGA, which provides convenient channel for the eServices provided by the Commission on its website, stressing that the launch reflects the Commission’s keenness to reinforce legal services provided to the public and making them available through user-friendly Mobile App and facilitate users’ access to them, to be a main reference for legal information needed by all concerned users beside the official website of the Commission.

Regarding the advantages and services provided by the App, Counselor Hamza said that the application allows user to view the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the National Charter in both Arabic and English. In addition, The App provides advanced search facility to view 18081 legal tools issued in the Kingdom of Bahrain with various services with the ability to make the most of the search process, such as saved legal tools in the reference list for easy referral, or viewing the tool in a pdf version, published Official Gazette, or viewing the legal tool with all the amendments made to it.

He explained that the search feature in Bahrain Legislations App allows the user to search in the titles of the issued tools or in the texts of legal tools, pointing out that the search tool is available for all issued legislations, in addition to the search engine service is also available for legislation translated into English, i.e. 96 legal tools available so far. Moreover, the App provides the updated information available in the Official Gazette as soon as its been issued, in addition to legislation translated into English, which will be constantly updated. LLOC is currently working on translating all legislation and legal tools in action since the issuance of the Official Gazette since 1948.

He added that the legislation issued in the Kingdom of Bahrain has been classified into 23 classifications in relation to the concerned areas such as women and children’s legislation, labor and workers, environment, human rights, and other classifications, noting that the section on women’s legislation includes about 1204 legal tools.

He stressed that LLOC is keen to ensure the public awareness of concerned parties of related legislations in a very handy and user-friendly way through the App. He pointed out that the App also contains a dedicated section for agreements and treaties, which includes 596 local agreements and treaties with 78 countries and 90 institutions within 30 classifications, 1001 legal principles extracted from the legal opinions. This is in addition to a dedicated section to review the issues of the Official Gazette, and the electronic library that includes all legal books issued (74 books to date), as well as a section for electronic lectures organized by the LLOC using text and video content material which includes 42 electronic lectures to date.

In this occasion, Chairman of LLOC has extended sincere thanks and appreciation for the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) led by Mr. Mohammed Ali Al-Qaed, Chief Executive. Of iGA as well as all iGA team members for their dedicated efforts in developing Bahrain Legislation App and their overall support to the eTransformation initiatives in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

On the other side, Dr. Zakariya Al Khajah, Deputy CE of eTransformation at iGA reaffirmed that the launch of the App comes as a reflection of the on-going cooperation between government entities and their efforts to achieve the digital transformation for the government services and making them available to the public across multiple channels. He stressed that such initiatives come in line with the national strategy and directives to achieve the comprehensive Digital Transformation of government services within the Kingdom and in various sectors including Law and Justice.

Deputy CE of eTransformation also praised the continuous support of the government under the wise leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and the directives of His Excellency General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communications Technology, in employing ICT and digital transformation in government services, and providing them through eChannels to facilitate their access to citizens and residents in line with the eGovernment program that supports sustainable development.