Sunday, May 17, 2020
LMRA Amnesty

LMRA Announces Amnesty for Migrant Workers

Ms. Shereen Al Saati, Director of Grievances & protection, LMRA recently detailed about the amnesty for expats by the LMRA. This is the first amnesty in five years and aims to help those with expired and terminated work permit.

The LMRA launched the grace period for those who may found themselves on the wrong side of the law to rectify their situation without having to pay penalties or trace any legal procedures. Anyone rectifying their situation through legal procedures, or acquiring a Flexi permit or leaving Bahrain will have their previous offenses pardoned.

This amnesty is for workers who were reported absent from work, runaways, whose work permits are terminated and yet overstaying in Bahrain. Those eligible can make use of the program by getting legal employment with a new employer, without the consent of the previous employer and having existing labor offenses, even old, removed. They can get legal by being a Flexi permit holder or they can choose to leave Bahrain without penalty, fines, and even the possibility of returning at any time regardless of their legal status. As they say between brackets, no blacklisting so they can leave and come back at any time.

If the expat is applying for a Flexi holder, then they should contact the LMRA, directly. All the channels are open and all the needed instructions are there for the application. The expats are strongly urged to follow the instructions and the messages by LMRA. The LMRA amnesty is free. There is no need to pay fees or use an agent.  The expat passport is not required at the time of the application. So if the expatriate doesn’t have the passport, the LMRA has a scanned copy.

The program aims to solve that situation for the maximum number of migrant workers in bondage due to the above reasons, who perhaps even being subjected to exploitation. The amnesty gives them the opportunity for a new beginning without financial or legal costs. All necessary coordination and cooperation have been made with a grace period until 31st, December 2020. This was announced in conjunction with the LMRA’s announcement of the suspension of monthly work fees and renewal fees for a period of three months, starting from 1st April 2020.

Previous articleHRH Princess Sabeeka directs to pay debts of Bahraini women listed in (Fael Khair) initiative
Next articleUrban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA) Now Taking Your Enquiries on ‘Tawasul’!

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

HRH Princess Sabeeka directs to pay debts of Bahraini women listed in (Fael Khair) initiative

Following the humanitarian stances and generous initiatives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and in line with the dedicated national efforts...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Industry Ministry launches campaign to distribute disinfectants

As part of its efforts to support the national endeavours, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince,...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Brazil and Spain co-winners of UNESCO King Hamad bin Isa Prize for the Use of ICT in Education

The co-winners of the 11th edition of the UNESCO King Hamad bin Isa Prize for the Use of ICT in Education has been announced. The...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Information Ministry Undersecretary accompanies MPs visiting Heritage Village

A delegation of MPs has visited the Heritage Village in Ras Hayyan. The Information Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Bahar, accompanied the delegation on an...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus highlights measures taken to mitigate spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Justice Ministry launches new documentation, certification appointment system

The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has announced the launch of a WhatsApp-based appointment system for documentation and certification transactions. The service, to...
Read more

MOST READ

HM the King hails national efforts to serve Bahrain

Inside Bahrain
His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa has today received at Al-Safriya Palace National Guard President General His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al-Khalifa...
Read more
PR This Week

Sharing is caring, KHK Heroes supports the Bahrain Parents Care Society

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most...
Tech

“UAE Storytime” Ramadan initiative gives life to story-telling through augmented reality

The Ministry of Education is launching a new learning initiative which relies on augmented reality (AR) to present a new style of storytelling. The Special...
PR This Week

Indian Ladies Association donates to “Feena_Khair” Campaign

Indian Ladies Association donated BD501 to Feena_Khair, the national fundraising campaign to fight Covid - 19. The amount was collected from the members as part...
PR This Week

ID Card eService Transactions Up 310% in 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced that ID card eService transactions have increased significantly in 2020 compared with last year. The spike follows...
Management Principles

Big Data Analysis of Coronavirus Impact by Dr. Jassim Haji

We have been discussing for the past 24 months amongst Artificial Intelligence experts, that Health and Education sectors in the Middle East need to...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain hosts its first virtual staff Ghabga this Ramadan

stc Bahrain held its annual Ramadan Ghabga virtually for the first time this year, inviting their staff members to celebrate the holy month of...
PR This Week

RCM Distributes 500 Food Packets to Expat Labourers

On the occasion of the International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day, which coincides this year with the Holy Month of Ramadan, the...
PR This Week

BisB Supports Bahrain Polytechnic Students with Laptops

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), in coordination with Bahrain Polytechnic’s Student Services Directorate, is supporting students in need...
iGA

Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA) Now Taking Your Enquiries on ‘Tawasul’!

Users of the national suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul will be happy to know that another government entity, the Urban Planning and Development Authority...
Inside Bahrain

HRH Princess Sabeeka directs to pay debts of Bahraini women listed in (Fael Khair) initiative

Following the humanitarian stances and generous initiatives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and in line with the dedicated national efforts...
Sports This Week

BREEF President Hails Decision to Postpone World Championship to Protect Participants’ Health

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has announced postponing the World Championship for a year after discussions through a video call with the Italian Equestrian...
PR This Week

Arab Bank Group reports first quarter 2020 net profit of $147.6 million

Arab Bank Group reported net income after tax for the first quarter of 2020 of $147.6 million as compared to $231.8 million for the...
Inside Bahrain

Justice Ministry launches new documentation, certification appointment system

The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has announced the launch of a WhatsApp-based appointment system for documentation and certification transactions. The service, to...
PR This Week

Lions Club of Riffa joins the KHK Heroes Challenge

The Lions Club of Riffa is a registered charitable, nonprofit organization, serving the Bahrain community since 1995 through various charitable community food drives, blood...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
stc virtual ghabga

stc Bahrain hosts its first virtual staff Ghabga this Ramadan

BREEF President hails tournement postponement

BREEF President Hails Decision to Postpone World Championship to Protect Participants’...

RCM donates food packets to labourers

RCM Distributes 500 Food Packets to Expat Labourers

BisB Bahrain Polytechnic

BisB Supports Bahrain Polytechnic Students with Laptops