LMRA Chief Executive receives Thai Charge D’Affaires

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA)’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chairman of the National Committee for Combating Trafficking in Persons, Jamal Abdulaziz Al Alawi, received in his office Nuttapat Chumnijarakij, Charge D’ Affaires of Thailand to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, Al Alawi reviewed with Nuttapat Chumnijarakij the latest developments and updates of the conditions of the Thai investors and businessmen in Bahrain. They also discussed mutual cooperation regarding labour matters between the LMRA and the Thai embassy to Bahrain.

The LMRA Chief Executive underscored the role assumed by the diplomatic missions in fostering mutual cooperation with various government authorities to increase the expatriate workers’ awareness of their rights and duties as well as inform them about the rules and regulations which must be adhered to.

The two sides spoke about the facilities offered to Thai investors and businessmen and reviewed the unrelenting efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Bahrain in upgrading the work environment and protecting the production parties. The meeting hailed the significant role played by the Thai investors and businessmen in various economic sectors in Bahrain.

For his part, Nuttapat Chumnijarakij hailed the LMRA’s unwavering care and support to the Thai workers in Bahrain, stressing that the LMRA’s role is deeply appreciated by the official authorities in Thailand. He hailed the new rules and regulations provided to Thai investors, businessmen and workers in Bahrain.

He also underscored the unrelenting interest of Thailand in fostering mutual cooperation and coordination with the LMRA and the concerned authorities in Bahrain at all levels.