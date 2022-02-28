LMRA obtains ISO 9001-2015 certification

Listen to this article now

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) has successfully passed the external audit in-order to obtain the ISO certificate (ISO 9001-2015).

The international certificate awarding body confirmed the LMRA commitment to quality requirements and standards in accordance with established world standards.

LMRA Chief Executive Officer Jamal bin Abdulaziz Al-Alawi said that the achievement was the result of the efforts made by the competent quality work team.

He stressed the authority’s drive to work in accordance with the methodologies and global systems to enhance performance which would raise the level of productivity efficiency in all sectors.

He underlined the importance of providing sustainable premium practices and and services to customers and continuing efforts to improve work procedures in accordance with international standards.

Al Alawi thanked all employees for their sincere efforts to obtain this certification, adding the achievement reflects the objectives and values of the authority to raise the level and quality of services it provides to all customers.

In a statement today, he said that the authority is actively planning to achieve its main objectives in order to raise the level of its performance and optimize operations to ensure the efficiency of customer services.

He announced plans to hold workshops specialized courses in the field of quality to spread quality culture among LMRA employees and enhance work productivity.