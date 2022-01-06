LMRA re-opens Riffa-Buhair Customer Services Centre

Listen to this article now

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) announced the re-opening of the Customer Services Centre in Riffa-Buhair, commencing from 3rd January , with the joining of the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA).

- Advertisement -

LMRA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jamal Abdulaziz Al-Alawi, stressed LMRA’s keen interest in upgrading the efficiency and speed of services provided to customers by offering a wide range of facilities to citizens and residents, which would eventually promote the investment climate and fulfill the visions of the government.

Al-Alawi hailed the joining of the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs in LMRA’s Branch of Riffa-Buhair, lauding its key role as a major partner and mainstay of the services provided by LMRA to its valued customers.

“The re-opening of the Customer Services Center in Riffa-Buhair is in line with the goals of the Economic Recovery Plan. LMRA, as part of Team Bahrain, has keen interest in providing a wide range of facilities which would eventually contribute to achieving the aspirations of the government through the provision of high-level efficient services to citizens and residents. The branch is equipped with all material and human resources needed to ensure the smooth, efficient services with capacity of over 500 customers daily”, he added.

“The total number of customers benefiting from LMRA’s branch of the South Governorate is 120,000. This includes over 86,000 who belong to the commercial sector and 34,000 who belong to the domestic sector”, Al-Alawi concluded.

Shaikh Hesham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, the Interior Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs said the NPRA is committed to providing numerous services in line with the wise policies of the government through easing government facilities in collaboration with LMRA to ensure provision of smooth services to citizens and residents.

“The opening of the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs office in LMRA’s branch of Riffa-Buhair aims at easing the residence stamp sticker services for employers and workers, with no need to go to the headquarters of the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs. We sincerely welcome cooperation with LMRA through its branches in the head office, Mina Salam Branch and Riffa Branch recently. We appreciate the existing cooperation and coordination in processing the transactions which do not necessitate the physical presence of the customer through the electronic link between the Interior Ministry and LMRA”, he said.

LMRA Branch of Riffa-Buhair works throughout the days of the week from Saturday till Thursday from 8:00 am till 8:00 pm, offering a wide range of services for the commercial sector, including new firm registration, authorization, work permit issuance, work permit renewal, 60+ year work issuance, dependents work permit, administrative remarks, cancellation, change of position, expatriate worker address update, expatriate worker transfer, and work leaving notification, in addition to services provided to the domestic sector which include new work permit issuance, work permit renewal, change of position and work leaving notification.

In addition, there is an independent section of the expatriate domestic workers for the collection of biological data (finger & eye prints). The Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs offices provide the residence stamp sticker services for the expatriate workers in coordination with the Interior Ministry.

LMRA provides its services through seven different centres across the Kingdom: the main office in Sanabis, the Bahrain International Airport, Sitra Industrial Zone, North Sehla, Mina Salman, and Seef Arad Mall (Muharraq), in addition to Riffa-Buhair.