Looking to Transfer Your Child to Another School Do It the Easy Way with Bahrain.bh!

With a new academic year on the horizon, many parents are looking to transfer their children between schools. With the Students School Transfer eService, available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, this can be done in a hassle-free and convenient way.

Provided by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the eService allows parents to submit transfer requests between private and government schools, as well as check the status of their applications online with a click on their smartphone. Users will require the standard eKey to access the service.

To cater to the diverse needs of parents and students, the Ministry of Education has outlined specific time frames for different types of transfers. For those seeking transfers between private schools or looking to shift their children from government to private schools, the application window is open from 7th July to 29th August 2024. For those considering transfers between government schools or from private to government schools, the period is from 7th to 18th July 2024.

For inquiries, visit please share them via the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) , bahrain.bh/tawasul, or through the Tawasul app available at the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.