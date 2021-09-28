Lotus Emira makes Middle East debut

Listen to this article now

Lotus has officially opened its new showroom in Bahrain, with the Emira sports car taking centre stage at the inauguration.

The critically acclaimed two-seater, the last petrol-powered car from Lotus and the ‘best of breed’, made its Middle East debut at the event. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by guest of honour H.E. Zayed bin Rashid Alzayani, Minister for Industry, Commerce & Tourism.

Also attending the event were representatives from Lotus, including Dan Balmer, Regional Director, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Geoff Dowding, Executive Director, Sales and Aftersales, who had flown in from the UK specially for the ceremony. He commented: “For Lotus to be back in Bahrain after a decade away is another significant step in the transformation of our business and brand. The Manama showroom – front and centre in the luxurious Moda Mall – looks really superb with the new Lotus retail identity and is a credit to the Adamas Motors team, our retail partners in the region. To have the Emira as part of the new showroom’s inauguration is testament to the importance of the Middle East region to Lotus and is a proud debut to our partners and customers in Bahrain.”

The Lotus Emira is a junior supercar with everyday useability and is the most accomplished road car ever to come out of the factory gates at Hethel, UK. With a striking design, breath-taking performance and class-leading ride and handling, the Emira is a true Lotus – light, nimble, mid-engined, exotic looking and competitively priced. It is also a paradigm shift in practicality, comfort, functionality and technology, all of which is especially visible in the stunning interior.

The first customer cars in Bahrain will be the Emira V6 First Edition, a high-spec flagship version of the car that will arrive in the regions showrooms next summer. Fully loaded with a host of desirable equipment plus unique badging, it will cost from under 400,000 AED including VAT.

The arrival of the Emira in Bahrain – only the third country in the world it has visited after the UK and USA – is part of a world tour, and sees it display at the all-new Lotus showroom for four days. The showroom is in the exclusive Moda Mall shopping complex in Manama, one of the most premium shopping destinations in Bahrain and the first in the world to display the new Lotus retail identity.

It is located inside the Bahrain World Trade Center, an award-winning 50-storey twin-tower skyscraper and the most iconic building in capital city Manama. The Lotus showroom is located near the main entrance to Moda Mall; the perfect position for Lotus, in a high visibility / high footfall location, close to valet parking and grouped with stores of other luxury lifestyle brands.

The showroom is operated by Adamas Bahrain Motors Company WLL, part of a highly respected automotive retail business with a wealth of experience in selling performance, premium and luxury cars across the Middle East and Asia.

Karl Hamer, CEO, Adamas Motors, added: “With this investment in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the regional debut for the new Lotus Emira, both Adamas Motors and Lotus Cars are signalling a clear intent to be major contributors in the region’s automotive landscape. This is an exciting day.”

Also attending the event was Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of Bahrain International Circuit. He put an Emira through its paces at the Bahrain International Circuit, and commented: “It’s an honour to be the first in region to drive the Emira right here at the Home of Motorsport in the Middle East. It’s an impressive car, perfectly balanced and beautifully proportioned. I offer my congratulations to Lotus and wish them all the best on the opening of their state-of-the-art showroom.”

The new Lotus retail identity is a new design language for Lotus retail environments worldwide that draws directly on the company’s design and engineering prowess. Sculptural and artistic in its execution, it captures the energy of the brand as it transforms from a UK sports car company to a genuine performance car player on the world stage.

Following its appearance in Bahrain, the Emira is embarking on a regional tour including Kuwait, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Customers who want to order a Lotus Emira V6 First Edition can spec their car using the configurator that’s now live at www.lotuscars.com. Powering comes from the much-loved and Lotus-honed 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine, mid-mounted behind the two seats. Developing 400hp, it’s mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with a visible gearchange mechanism and hydraulic power-assisted steering.

The car rides on 20-inch ultra-lightweight V-spoke forged alloy wheels. They’re diamond cut to create a premium two-tone finish, though silver or gloss black versions are available as a no-cost option. Two-piece brake discs with branded calipers are part of the First Edition spec, plus a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The V6 First Edition comes in one of six vibrant paint colours: Seneca Blue – which was seen at the car’s launch in July – plus Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey and Nimbus Grey. More colours will be available during 2022.

Exterior details include LED lights all round, a titanium exhaust finisher, heated power-fold door mirrors and rear parking sensors. The Lower Black Pack is fitted as standard, which means the front bumper air blades, front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser are all in finished in gloss black.

LOTUS EMIRA V6 FIRST EDITION TECH HEADLINE SPECIFICATION:

Engine configuration 3,456cc / V6 Engine model Toyota 2GR-FE Supercharger Edelbrock 1740 Power 400hp / 298kW Torque 420Nm (manual) / 430Nm (auto) Max engine speed 6,800rpm Gearbox Six-speed manual / six-speed auto CO 2 emissions (WLTP combined) 243g/km* 0-60mph 4.3 seconds* 0-100km/h 4.3 seconds (manual) / 4.2 seconds (auto)* Top speed 180mph / 290km/h* Drag coefficient (Cd) 0.349*

*subject to homologation