Luca Delfino is the new Head of Maserati EMEA

Listen to this article now

Luca Delfino is assigned responsibility for Head of Maserati EMEA. In his role, Delfino leads Maserati operations for the EMEA Region, in addition to his current responsibility for FuoriSerie Program, and reports directly to Bernard Loire, Chief Commercial Officer of Maserati.

- Advertisement -

Bernard Loire said: “I am happy there’s an internal turnover and now I’m convinced that Luca, who has a wide international experience, will drive Maserati to success in the EMEA Region”

Delfino joined Maserati in 2007. His expertise in the automotive industry has included recently the position of Managing director in Asia-Pacific, as well as increasing responsibilities in the sales and aftersales fields at international level.

Luca Delfino replaces Guido Giovannelli, who assumes other responsibilities at Maserati HQ.