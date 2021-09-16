Lulu 14th Anniversary offers brings best deals for shoppers

Listen to this article now

Lulu Hypermarket is celebrating its 14th anniversary as the retail leader offering the largest and best largest shopping experience in the Kingdom of Bahrain with an irresistible series of daily deals and promotions from September 16 to 22, 2021.

Shoppers can enjoy amazing promotions on just about everything electronics to daily Hot Food specials, beauty and haircare to home hygiene and food ingredients. From one and two day offers to special deals, from luxury smartphones and wide-screen televisions to chocolates, cheese and meat, from toys and fitness equipment to personal hygiene items, there is something every household will need which is on special offer.

There is also a special 55% off on fragrances and 50% off on fashionwear, accessories, baby accessories, , footwear, toys and bicycles and the casual-chic line of REO garments. For the 14th anniversary, shoppers can get an additional 20% discount when they shop online at Luluhypermarket.com using any MasterCard credit card.

Lulu Hypermarket is located in all the four Governorates of the Kingdom – Dana Mall, Juffair Mall and Galleria Mall in the

Capital Governorate; in the Ramli Mall in A’ali-Isa Town of the Northern Governorate; in Riffa in the Southern Governorate; in Atrium Mall in Saar, in the Southern Governorate and in Hidd and in Muharraq Central in the Muharraq Governorate.