Lulu Announces Fourth Round of Raffle Winners

- Advertisement -

LuLu Hypermarket handed out BD 304 worth of gifts in the fourth draw of its Summer Raffle Draw. Prizes included 200 grams of gold shared by four top winners and LuLu Gift Cards to 200 winners as well as 20,000 shopping points for 100 winners.

The fourth draw took place at Lulu Hypermarket Dana Mall and was conducted in the presence of Lulu Senior Management. The Summer Raffle Draw will put BD 100,000 worth of prizes into the hands of shoppers just in time for the busy retail season before summer break and school opening.

The Raffle promotion will run till August 9th, 2024 and prizes include 1 kilo of gold to be distributed to 20 winners, valuable LuLu Gift Cards worth BD 50 each to 1000 winners and Loyalty points promising instant discounts under the LuLu Happiness Programme for 500 lucky winners.

Shoppers get an electronic raffle ticket for every BD 5 spent and stand a chance to win multiple times if they spend each week.