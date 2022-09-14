LuLu Bahrain celebrates 15 awesome years of retail excellence

- Advertisement -

With a growing footprint that has transformed everyday retail expectations in Bahrain since it started in 2007, the LuLu Group announced the start of a grand 15th anniversary celebration on Sept. 14th, 2022 at Dana Mall called ‘LuLu Goodness Week” with a slew of offers, deals, promotions and the launch of an exciting ‘own-label’ range of groceries, food, non-food, health and beauty goods and ‘Made in Bahrain’ products that bring goodness to every household with the LuLu promise of excellent quality and affordable price.

Having begun its foray Into Bahrain with the flagship store In Dana Mall, the Group today has 9 hypermarkets and two malls (Ramli Mall and Dana Mall) and a LuLu Express store In the fast-developing urban residential space of Danat Al Lawzi.

For its 15th anniversary, LuLu is offering products across the entire spectrum of household goods, from premium cheeses and delicious processed and ready-to-cook snacks like chicken nuggets, seasoned snacks like shish tawouk, lemon and pepper chicken breast, kubbeh, beef shawarma etc. to meats, deli cuts and a wide variety of special rice grains from around the world. Shoppers can also look for white goods, electronics and homeware. The 15th Anniversary promotions starting from 14th September 2022.

LuLu has also added muscle to its tasty and thriving own-label portfolio with a carefully curated range of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat foods that bring great taste, nutrition and ease of cooking to households. The trusted LuLu label is also to be seen on Health and Beauty products, formulated with care for users and on household cleaning products that put hygiene first.

The LuLu Group Is proud of Its success In the Kingdom of Bahrain and we wish to thank the leadership for their vision and trust in our partnership of Bahrain’s progress,” said LuLu Group Director Mr. Juzer Rupawala, “For our 15th anniversary, we have brought the best of the world to our Bahrain shoppers trolleys – be it groceries or health and beauty products or home appliances or toys and electronics, the best items at the best prices in Bahrain will be at Lulu! We are also proud to showcase our expanded own-label products which bring together the best and latest food and product R&D with choicest ingredients and quality promise. So do try the LuLu brand of products for a great way to live.”

LuLu will also be promoting popular children’s brands of school items, toys, edutainment and children’s healthy eating and grooming products from the Disney and Warner Brothers. The wildly popular ‘Friends’ and ‘Batman’ TV series lends its name to many cosmetic and household deals.Shamim

Sainulabdeen, Director of LuLu Group Private Label, said, “”This 15th Anniversary promotion sees the expansion of LuLu’s amazing own-label brand which is an exciting addition to every shopper’s trolley. It brings the best of local culinary flavours to the table in a format that is easy to prepare, especially these days, when most women, who are the primary nutrition caregivers of the family are career-women and want access to healthy, great-tasting, and quick meals for their families. The winning combination of LuLu’s global marketing platform and the latest food tech and home tech knowhow holds amazing promise to make such a range accessible to all. Private label products have been growing double digit over the years, as shoppers have understood the quality and value of these products which are on par with international brands.”