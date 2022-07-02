Lulu becomes first hypermarket to achieve iso 22000:2018 standards across all Bahrain outlets

The LuLu Hypermarket chain in the Kingdom of Bahrain achieved yet another service excellence standard when its 9 hypermarkets in the Kingdom of Bahrain attained the strict food safety ISO 22000:2018 certification.

Making the announcement, Mr. Juzer Rupawala, LuLu Group Director said that the latest food safety management system complements previous efforts with a detailed “management” approach to the process.

“”We are proud to announce that LuLu Hypermarket is the very first hypermarket in Bahrain to meet the strict regulations and very high standards of the ISO 22000 team,” Mr. Rupawala said, “This major enhancement of our food safety standards means that not just our handling and preparation manuals but also our actual processes on the floor have been assessed and found to conform to the high standards of the ISO team. This guarantees to our customers the taste, excellence as well as hygiene standards of all LuLu food items.”

ISO 22000 is a food safety management standard that is globally used by organisations directly or indirectly involved in the food chain including retailers such as big hypermarkets who run their own kitchens and frozen and fresh food sections.

“The certification is part of a continuous process to ensure the very highest standards for our food chain, from storage to preparation, display and sale. This certification will recognise these efforts, help us to document the processes and put in place a grid of tests and validation at regular intervals to make sure the certification standards are constant,” Mr. Rupawala said.