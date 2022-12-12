LuLu Celebrates 51st National Day with Bahraini Products Showcase

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, H.E. Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, inaugurated the 51st Bahrain National Day product showcase at Lulu Hypermarket.

H.E the Minster emphasized the role of the private sector in enhancing the Kingdom’s achievements in various fields. He praised the private sector’s partnership with the public sector in achieving the desired development goals, which are reflected in the many achievements of the Kingdom of Bahrain, placing it in the ranks of developed countries and as a pioneering development model.

The sectors which were spotlighted include Bahraini SMEs, a Bahraini Farmers’ Market, products that have been promoted by Export Bahrain across the global shelves of LuLu and a foodie spotlight with live cookery demo by popular Bahraini Chef Alaa.

The event was accompanied by a festive National Day holiday promotion on a wide selection of products throughout the store in all the 9 LuLu stores in Bahrain.

On this occasion The Chairman & Managing Director Lulu International Group Mr. M.A Yusuff Ali , said: “We are pleased to extend our sincere congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and to His Royal Highness, , the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on the occasion of Bahrain’s National Day celebrations. We are proud to show our commitment to Bahrain by framing the immense progress in Bahraini products over the years. As a responsible multinational organization, LuLu Group will always promote Bahraini goods. These aspects of national growth are powered by young Bahrainis and form the core of the Kingdom’s future progress.”

LuLu has also taken Bahraini products around the world – in partnership with Export Bahrain which supported this National Day showcase – the retail giant has enabled the placement of Bahrain-made goods by SMEs in its stores around the world. In Bahrain, Lulu also enables local enterprise through shelf space for micro-enterprises, SMEs and local farm produce.

On her part, Ms. Safa Sharif Abdulkhaliq, Chief Executive Officer of Export Bahrain, stated: “Under this strategic partnership with LuLu Group International, we are working collectively to expand the reach of the national products beyond its local and regional boundaries and enable it to compete with big-name brands. This partnership serves as a platform for businesses based in Bahrain to flourish and make an impact on both local and international markets.”