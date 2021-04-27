Lulu-CrediMax Co-Branded Danat Credit Card brings Ramadan Joy

Just in time for the shopping rush of Ramadan, CrediMax in partnership with Lulu Hypermarket introduces the value packed co-branded ‘Danat’ credit card. The card is designed to match customer lifestyle and financial expectations. Shoppers can look forward to having exclusive offers, priority services and a host of other privileges which will come with Danat card.

The card will give customers access to a wide range of Lulu advantages such as a valuable 2% cashback at Lulu whenever they pay with the Danat card, exciting Lulu promotions exclusively tailored for Danat cardholders, cashbacks discounts and rewards during the month of Ramadan as well as the whole year.

Commenting on the service, Lulu Group Director Mr. Juzer Rupawala said, “Danat Card comes part of our efforts to make shopping convenient, affordable and enjoyable for our customers. It also takes the many advantages of the card beyond Bahrain – as a global brand, Lulu is keenly aware of the need for a safe and secure spending instrument that will help shoppers to take the Lulu advantage with them wherever they go.”

Mr. Ahmed A. Seyadi, CrediMax Chief Executive said: “This collaboration reflects our joint commitment and underlines our continuous efforts to strengthen our market share in the card and retail industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The idea behind this partnership is simple; bring high-end products and services to our loyal customers. Card holders will also have 24 hours access to online banking services, telebanking and customer service. The card is also accepted worldwide making travel easier. In addition to the card features and benefits, customers can also look forward to year round offers, sales, cash backs and discounts at Lulu. There will be exciting offers for customers throughout the year with the Danat card – everyday will be a reason to celebrate shopping.