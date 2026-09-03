LuLu Exchange Adopts Revamped ‘eKey 2.0 in Partnership with Beyon Connect

Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, has announced the successful integration of LuLu Exchange Bahrain to the revamped eKey 2.0 ecosystem, enabling the financial services provider to launch its eKYC solution through Bahrain’s Digital Authentication of National Identity platform, developed by Beyon Connect in partnership with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

Through the integration, LuLu Exchange digital customers can now complete identity verification digitally with greater speed, accuracy, and security in just a few simple steps, leading to a smoother, more convenient user experience.

The latest deployment further expands the growing adoption of the revamped eKey 2.0 across Bahrain, supporting organizations in delivering secure and seamless digital services while advancing the Kingdom’s broader digital transformation agenda.

Richard Budel, Chief Executive Officer of Beyon Connect, said: “We are pleased to welcome LuLu Exchange to the growing eKey 2.0 ecosystem. Through our partnership with the iGA, Beyon Connect is enabling organizations across the Kingdom to integrate trusted digital identity authentication into their customer journeys, delivering faster, more secure onboarding experiences. LuLu Exchange’s adoption of eKey 2.0 further demonstrates the growing momentum behind secure, government-backed digital identity authentication across Bahrain’s financial sector.”

Edison Fernandez, General Manager, LuLu Exchange Bahrain, said:”The revamped eKey 2.0 is one of the region’s most advanced digital authentication of identity ecosystems and the integration of our services with the platform is a natural step in our journey. For our customers, it means that opening an account or sending money home becomes quicker and more convenient than ever, backed by the trust of a national framework. For us, it deepens a commitment we’ve held since day one to bring financial services that feel effortless, personal and secure.”

Beyon Connect and LuLu Exchange are committed to supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation ambitions and the continued development of secure and accessible digital services. The eKYC solution is now live on the LuLu Money App, LuLu Exchange’s digital platform, with the company set to extend the experience across more of its services in the months ahead.