LULU GEARS UP FOR INNOVATIVE ‘LIVE FOR FREE’ PROMOTION

LuLu Hypermarket has unveiled an innovative Ramadan promotion that packages excitement, affordability and 100 chances to win deals worth BD 150,000 for the whole of 2023 The Inauguration for the Event was Done by H.E. Ms. Eman Al-Doseri Undersecretary Ministry of Industry & Commerce alongside RHF Secretary-General Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed & Lulu Group International Director Mr. Juzer Rupawala. The LuLu “Live For FREE” Ramadan promotion is a raffle draw where shoppers who spend just BD 5 at any of the LuLu outlets can enter and stand a chance to win one year’s worth of free vouchers for groceries, fashionwear, personal care products, school stationery, medical care, cinema tickets at the state-of-the-art EPIX Cinema and kids entertainment vouchers to use at Fabyland. All these offers come for free and will be valid for one year.

The “Live for FREE” promotion runs from March 15th to April 25th, when Ramadan and Eid purchases are at the busiest for shoppers. Shoppers can also double their winning chances by choosing selected brands.

LuLu also announced a valuable “Price Lock” for the rest of 2023 as a measure of support to customers and to combat global price inflation. The “Price Lock” campaign will freeze the price on more than 200 products in all categories including fresh foods and supermarket items. The campaign covers all in-store purchase of these items. The prices on these daily essentials will stay locked till the end of 2023, making it easier for customers to budget their cost of living.