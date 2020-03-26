Lulu Group Airlifts Food Consignment on Gulf Air

In keeping with food security amidst the global outbreak of the Coronavirus COVID-19, Lulu Hypermarket has airlifted a special food consignment on a chartered Gulf Air’s flagship Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from India to Bahrain this morning in an initiative spearheaded by #TeamBahrain.

Lulu Group, the largest retail group in the Kingdom, today received a special consignment of food produce from India and chose to partner with Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to execute a common shared goal to serve the people of the Kingdom. Gulf Air’s line professionalism and co-operation in executing this airlift in the interests of national food security was praised by the Hypermarket management and has assured customers that similar airlifts shall continue as long as required.