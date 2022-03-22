Lulu Group launches the ” Lulu CSR ” campaign, with Royal Humanitarian Foundation

Listen to this article now

Under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad al Khalifa, the Chairman of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), The LuLu Group will launch the “LuLu CSR” campaign to support the RHF For the benefit of Bahraini orphans, which will tap into the special feelings of charity and sharing that come with the blessings of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

- Advertisement -

Through this special project, every shopper at the Nine LuLu Hypermarkets in Bahrain can donate any amount big or small towards the “LuLu CSR” charity drive and this collection shall be used by the RHF for the welfare of orphans in their care. With the Holy Month being one of the busiest shopping seasons in the region, the Group is hoping to help Bahrain’s public contribute for a noble cause.

“To quote the words of HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad al Khalifa, the Chairman of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, no act of charity is too small if performed with devotion – it is with this spirit that we want to reach out to the public through the “LuLu CSR” program, said RHF Secretary-General Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed, “Every 100 fils counts and can make a big difference and this unique program is designed to encourage and enable the smallest donor to participate in the spirit of giving and sharing and it teaches valuable lessons to all. The LuLu Group has indeed shown exemplary corporate spirit and social responsibility by making this their cornerstone Ramadan program.”

Said Mr. Juzer Rupawala, Director of the LuLu Group, “At the LuLu Group, we believe that our progress and success is embedded in the welfare of the community that we serve. The RHF is a charity that works to translate the vision of His Majesty the King for universal peace and is guided by the energy of the RHF Chairman, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad al Khalifa. We believe that the “LuLu CSR” donation drive shall help to reach every heart in the Kingdom and make the welfare of the vulnerable orphans central to our act of giving in the Holy Month. We thank the RHF for this opportunity to share in the spirit of Ramadan charity.”