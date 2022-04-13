LULU HOST EXCLUSIVE MEDIA STORE WALK TO SHOWCASE RAMADAN CAMPAGINS

Listen to this article now

Lulu Hypermarket unveiled a multi-dimensional Ramadan campaign with a range of special deals, promotions and charity initiatives both for offline & online shoppers.

The exciting package of promotions and prizes were unveiled to media representatives and influencers at a Media Walk held at the LuLu flagship store in Dana Mall.

Starting April 2 and running for the entire Ramadan & Eid season, more than 15,000 products across all categories will be offered with up to 50% discount at LuLu Hypermarket. LuLu has unveiled an exciting bounty of gifts including a Mega Gold promotion – for every BD 5 spent at any LuLu, shoppers will enter the Gold Draw and 10 lucky winners will take home 100 grams of the precious metal.

LuLu is also offering upto BD 100,000 in popular LuLu Gift Card prizes through an e-raffle draw to shoppers who spend in multiples of BD 5. You can double your chances of winning gold or the gift cards by shopping specific popular brands as well.

At the Ramli Mall, the whole mall is participating in the “Ramadan Golden Days with Genie” Draw where every BD 5 spent at any Ramli Mall outlet can win shoppers 5 grams of gold or some super prizes. For shoppers who spend in multiples of BD 10, there is also the option of entering a Dream Drive draw and winning a smart new Volvo SUV.

Many different targeted promotions and Daily Special Deals will be showcasing various themes such as the popular Dates Festival, Fruitful Deals, Healthy Ramadan, Meat Market, Ramadan Kits, Ramadan Sweet Treats, Ramadan Home, Big TV Majlis & Eid Sale. Also Lulu is partnering with RHF to initiate for Ramadan charity Under the patronage of the Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Secretary-General of the RHF, Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed inaugurated the The LuLu Group’s “LuLu Cares” campaign to support the RHF in support of orphans under the care of RHF.