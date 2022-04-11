LULU HOSTS IFTAR PARTY FOR RHF CHILDREN

Listen to this article now

In continuation of its Ramadan charity association with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), the LuLu Group conducted an Iftar Get-Together at Dana Mall for 50 orphans under the care of the RHF. The event was presided over by RHF Secretary-General Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed as Chief Guest. He was welcomed by the Director of LuLu Group, Mr. Juzer Rupawala.

- Advertisement -

The celebration included some games and quizzes as entertainment activities for the young guests and gift hampers were distributed to all.

“The get-together emphasized the sense of community and togetherness which the Holy Month of Ramadan inspires in us all,” said Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed, “The children thoroughly enjoyed the evening. I am very appreciative of the LuLu Group ‘s sincere and compassionate approach to its CSR activities.”

Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed also said that the work of the RHF gained strength through the support of Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

“His Highness Shaikh Nasser has infused us all with the energy of his vision and taken forward the wisdom of His Majesty the King in building a world of peace and plenty,” Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed said, “This Ramadan, let us work to realise the power of giving and participate in the act of supporting all who need our help.”

The LuLu Group has also initiated the simple and effective “LuLu Cares” campaign to support the orphans in RHF’s care with donations from the public.

“At LuLu, we are proud of our long and fruitful association with the RHF and its work in strengthening the Kingdom ” said Mr. Rupawala, LuLu Group Director, “It was delightful to spend time with the children for Iftar and their joy lights up our lives.