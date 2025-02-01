LuLu Hypermarket Hosts Republic Day “India Utsav”

Indian Ambassador Vinod K. Jacob inaugurated the “India Utsav” at LuLu Hypermarket in Dana Mall on January 23, 2025. Mohd Kooheji, Vice President of the BCCI, and Abdul Rahman Juma, Chairman of the Bahrain India Society, were also in attendance. The event, part of the hypermarket’s Indian Republic Day celebrations, featured cultural performances and promotions on Indian food and ethnic wear.

The “India Utsav” promotions ran until February 3, 2025, highlighting offers on Indian products from brands like 24Mantra Organic, Natureland Organic, and Bikaji. Promotional items included Indian Basmati rice, grains, pickles, oil, tea, snacks, and ready-to-eat processed foods. Exotic Indian fruits and vegetables, such as custard apples, small bananas, plantains, yams, and various Indian squash varieties, were also featured at the “Little India @ LuLu” section within the hypermarket.

Additionally, discounts were offered on Indian-made kitchen appliances from brands like Butterfly and Meenumix. LuLu Hypermarket, in partnership with LIVE FM Radio, held a contest encouraging the public to share photos of themselves at Indian monuments. The top 50 entries were displayed at the hypermarket and on LuLu’s and the radio station’s social media channels.