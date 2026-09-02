LuLu Hypermarket Launches “Onam with LuLu 2026”

LuLu Hypermarket has officially launched “Onam with LuLu 2026” across all its stores in Bahrain. Running until 26 August 2026, the celebrations bring customers the best of Kerala’s traditions, flavours and festive spirit.

The celebrations were inaugurated at LuLu Hypermarket, Dana Mall, in the esteemed presence of Mr. Rajiv Kumar Mishra, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of India to the Kingdom of Bahrain, alongside prominent members of the community.

LuLu stores across Bahrain have transformed into festive destinations, with attractive offers across groceries, household essentials, fashion and more. Customers can also explore expansive Onam Fresh Markets, featuring a comprehensive selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and festive essentials required for the occasion. “Our promise this season is simple – everything you need for Onam, all under one roof. From fresh produce, flowers & festive essentials to ethnic fashion & authentic flavours, we want to make every family’s celebration complete. At the heart of it all is LuLu’s much-loved Onam Sadhya, which has become one of the most famous and eagerly awaited food experiences in Bahrain.” Mr. Juzer Rupawala, Director, LuLu Retail.

Prepared with the highest standards of quality and hygiene, LuLu’s much-loved Traditional Onam Sadhya features 24 authentic dishes and is available at a special Happiness Price of just BD 2.990.

Adding to the festive flavours is LuLu’s special Payasam Mela, featuring nine delicious varieties that bring together traditional favourites and creative flavours, including the distinctive Baklava Payasam. Customers can also explore the Pickle Mela, offering an extensive selection of traditional pickles to complete the Onam feast.

LuLu Hypermarket invites citizens and residents across Bahrain to experience “Onam with LuLu 2026” until 26 August and celebrate the traditions, flavours and togetherness of Onam – with everything they need, all under one roof.