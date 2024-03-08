LuLu Hypermarket Launches Ramadan Savings Campaign

- Advertisement -

LuLu Hypermarket officially launched its Ramadan Savings campaign with a ceremony presided over by H.E. Shaikh Hamad Bin Salman Al-Khalifa, Assistant Undersecretary for Domestic & Foreign Trade & Mr. Abdul Aziz Al-Ashraf, Assistant Undersecretary for Control and Resources Along with Mr Juzer Rupawala Director lulu group international at LuLu Riffa. The assortment of attractive deals and tempting shopping offers will be available throughout the chain of 11 LuLu outlets in Bahrain.

As the Kingdom’s families get set for the Holy Month and households preparing for the emphasis on sharing and carefully prepared home food, savvy shoppers will find plenty at Lulu to choose wisely and well. The Ramadan basket offers staples like rice, flour, milk and milk powder, pasta and biscuits to Ramadan favourites such as fruit syrups, cheese, caramel custard and jelly as well as a wide variety of the choicest prepared cuts of lamb, goat, buffalo, chicken and beef.

With shoppers looking for healthy options, there will be plenty of fresh fruit from around the world and quick energy bites such as dates and nuts, nutrient-packed apricots, figs, prunes, raisins, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and other delicious nibbles for the Ramadan table.

The LuLu ‘Joy of Giving’ Box campaign was also launched, giving shoppers a chance to donate generously with Ramadan essentials boxed supplies to families in need.

LuLu’s Hot Foods section will also prepare excellent local foods and international favourites during this time, letting families enjoy a nutrition-packed meal together after they break their fast and save on the time spent preparing the food.

This year, the Hypermarket has also announced a ‘Price Lock’ on essential commodities so that shoppers can be assured that the most used essentials like rice, flour, sugar, tea, oil etc. will remain locked at a pre-fixed point for affordability.

Shaikh Hamad Bin Salman Al-Khalifa & Mr. Abdul Aziz Al-Ashraf, congratulated LuLu for its effort to underscore food sustainability and essential goods supply with a carefully planned Ramadan price and supply campaign.

“We wish all our shoppers Ramadan Kareem and we want to ensure that LuLu is always the heartbeat of the family by offering the best goods at the most affordable prices,” said LuLu Group Director, Mr. Juzer Rupawala, “This year all the price benefits we worked out with our suppliers have gone directly to our shoppers and we have also ‘locked’ prices to stabilise the market.”

It’s all available at Lulu – plan a healthy and fulfilling Ramadan at your favourite Hypermarket.