A lucky Lulu Hypermarket shopper won Suzuki Jimny 2024 in a recent 45-day E- raffle conducted by Unilever and Lulu Hypermarket. The keys were presented at a ceremony held today at the Lulu Hypermarket in Riffa with Senior Management officials from Unilever and Lulu Hypermarket.

The promotion, featured a selection of popular Unilever brands.

The Lucky winner’s selection marks a successful conclusion to the promotion.