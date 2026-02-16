LuLu Hypermarket Unveils 2026 Ramadan Campaign

Under the patronage of H.E. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, LuLu Hypermarket officially launched its comprehensive 2026 Ramadan campaign at Dana Mall. The initiative, titled “Ramadan Readiness,” aims to support the community with a strategic blend of affordability, variety, and major rewards.

A central pillar of the campaign is LuLu’s commitment to food security and price stability. During the grand inauguration, the retailer announced a price-lock on 50 essential products for the duration of the Holy Month. This pledge is part of LuLu’s wider effort to make a high quality of life accessible to all shoppers in Bahrain, regardless of global market trends.

The hypermarket has also introduced specialized deals across several categories. Significant discounts on fruits, vegetables, dates, nuts, and quality cuts of meat.

In addition to savings, LuLu is offering its “Happiness” loyalty program members a chance to win big. Customers who spend BD 5 or more at any LuLu Hypermarket in the Kingdom are eligible to enter a raffle draw for one of six magnificent JETOUR T2 cars. The winners will be announced across three designated draw dates throughout the campaign.

“LuLu has always raised the bar when it comes to sustainable shopping deals and respecting the spirit of Ramadan,” said H.E. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro. “This year, the hypermarket giant is leading the way with a mindful mix of affordability, variety, and charity.”

Mr. Juzer Rupawala, Director of LuLu Retail Bahrain, added: “Ramadan is a time when our customers have many requirements. Keeping this in mind, we aim to make this Ramadan meaningful, affordable, and rewarding for every family. We wish everyone a peaceful and blessed Ramadan.”