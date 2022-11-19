LuLu Joins Global Italian Food Celebration

- Advertisement -

The best of Italian food, one of the most popular cuisines in the world, is being celebrated across all outlets of LuLu Hypermarket in Bahrain as part of a global movement. Italian Ambassador to Bahrain H.E. Paola Amadei inaugurated the Festival at Lulu Atrium Mall which showcases the very best of Italian food products – the finest olive oil, a selection of the best Fall season fruits, the most flavorsome plum tomatoes, cheeses, sauces and a wide range of specialty pasta as well as sweets, biscuits and traditional cakes.

The popular promotion, which will last until November 20, brings the best of Italian taste to Bahrain with a 25% discount on selected Italian products. At the inauguration, Nicola Vincenzini, the owner-chef of SUGO shop showcased a pasta making demonstration.

Also on display to showcase the genius of Italian engineering will be Vespa and Ducati bikes exclusively marketed by Wheels of Arabia.

“I am very happy to see the attention paid by LuLu Hypermarkets to the Italian cuisine, their activities to celebrate it and for their wide range of Italian products made available. I take the opportunity to stress the idea of conviviality at the bottom of the Italy’s local culinary traditions, to the high level of innovation of the Italian food industry with based on the importance as well as the central role of the Italian cuisine as example of healthy and eco-friendly eating.” said Ambassador H.E. Paola Amadei.

“Italian food is undoubtedly one of the more popular cuisines in Bahrain, as the growing number of Italian food outlets in the Kingdom shows us and Lulu Hypermarket is delighted to promote this tasteful gourmet experience through the world-famous Mediterranean food of Italy,” said Lulu Group Director, Juzer Rupawala, “The LuLu Group’s recently-opened logistics hub in Milan, Italy, puts us in a great position to bring the best of Italian culinary excellence at the best price to Bahrain’s shoppers.”