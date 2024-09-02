Lulu Launches Back To School Carnival

- Advertisement -

Bahrain’s Minister of Education, H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma inaugurated the colorful and Big Deals LULU BACK TO SCHOOL CARNIVAL at the Dana Mall. The event marks some super deals on some of the best brands of school supplies – school bags of all kinds from backpacks to laptop bags and trolley bags, deals on AI tools, laptops and devices for the electronics-led 2024 classroom and the best quality stationery and uniforms are on promotion at LuLu Hypermarket till September 15 2024.

In a gesture to enable families to choose the best and most affordable products, LuLu has also partnered with the Ministry of Education to distribute two student shopping vouchers valued at BD 7.500 and BD 3 among all students of the Kingdom of Bahrain These can be redeemed at any of the 12 LuLu Hypermarkets across Bahrain.

LuLu has lined up big names like American Tourister, Skechers, Skybags and bags featuring children’s favourite superhero’s and cartoon characters: Superman, Batman, Spiderman, Avengers and popular pop culture merchandise to make getting back to school more attractive. These include durable snack and lunch boxes and insulated steel or sporty plastic water bottles to fit the theme.

This year, LuLu has introduced two themes within the promotion – the Carnival has an AI Games section where children (and adults) can familiarize themselves with advantages of AI tools. The other fun surprise is a special ‘Made In Bahrain’ platform which supports Bahraini-owned SMEs: businesses dealing in snacks, crafts such as schoolbag tags, labels, keyrings and grocery products businesses etc.

H,E. Minister Dr. Mohammed Juma praised the high standard of LuLu’s collection of BTS goods and the emphasis on modern technology tools as well as the Bahraini goods support that the hypermarket has extended.

All school supplies from A to Z are covered in the LuLu promotion – from school uniform staples like shirts and blouses in comfortable and durable fabrics to shoes, stylish yet comfortable garments and all the schoolroom items to fill school bags with the best classroom supplies from top-quality global brands like Uniball, Staedtler, Faber-Castell and Funbo.

LuLu also has a fine line in study furniture. For the New Age schoolroom, laptops, devices, gadgets and printers for online study as well as Tabs are available at best prices along with top quality storage devices.

There is also a Reading Corner where children are invited to explore the world of storybooks and participate in storytelling sessions.

Traffic Directorate Team was also a part of the event giving kids and parents sessions of traffic rules and regulations.

Nutrition has been emphasized with deals on milk powder, fruit juices, biscuits, frozen chicken and other meal ingredients. Parents wanting to stress on hygiene can also pick up effective and great smelling detergents, hand soaps and personal hygiene items.

“Getting back to school is always a time of excitement and new beginnings,” Mr. Rupawala said, “Today’s students have a more complex school life than before and at LuLu we closely follow and study global and regional trends to prepare our Back To School merchandise so that it matches every need. We have made everything affordable and top quality. We wish all students a successful school year ahead.”