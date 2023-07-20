Lulu is observing British Food Week by indulging in some traditional favorites

- Advertisement -

British Ambassador H.E. Roderick Drummond inaugurated the popular Lulu Hypermarket British Food Week at the Dana Mall. The event, which will run till July 24, celebrates the amazing variety, the summer tastes and classic favourites of the British kitchen and High Street – creamy cheeses, fruit cordials and juices, classic desserts, frozen chips, biscuits and chocs and much more.

Shoppers will be able to make the most of the finest British summer treats, from freeze-packed berries to teas, British organic milk, flavoursome yogurts and specialty breads. There is a three-day special offer promotion on British seafood, with premium salmon from the UK on offer till July 20.

The promotion will run across the entire chain of nine Lulu Hypermarkets in Bahrain.

The stores also showcased beauty and hygiene brands such as soaps, detergents and home cleaning products.

A special section has been dedicated to children’s art about their favourite British sights and scenes. The art has been created by the children of the British Club summer camp, who received goody bags filled with British treats – chocolate and biscuits – as gifts for their participation.

Shoppers can easily whip up a traditional British meal, such as the fish and chips or Sunday roast, by choosing from the classic British dishes offered in both the hot and cold food sections.

“At Lulu Hypermarket, we are proud of our long and delicious list of British products. We are delighted to showcase the best of Britain at this festival. Besides special promotions on British products, we have turned a tasty spotlight on British food, cheeses and beverages from the U.K. Home goods are also showcased,” said Director Mr. Juzer Rupawala, “The Lulu Group has its own logistics and warehousing facility in Birmingham to service our entire hypermarket chain and our commercial links with Great Britain have been growing.”