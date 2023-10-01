- Advertisement -

To further consolidate its presence in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Lulu the region’s leading retail chain opened its 10th Hypermarket at Gudaibiya.

The 40,000 sq.ft. store was inaugurated by Deputy PM H.E. Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa today in the presence of Mr. Yusuffali M.A., the Chairman and Managing Director of the LuLu Group International and ministers, dignitaries and senior management of the LuLu Group.

The store, located in the historic Gudaibiya area is spread in two levels. The new launch signals a re-energising of commercial activity in the key community thoroughfare and is in line with Mr. Yusuffali’s vision to continuously invest in the future of Bahrain.

Deputy PM, H.E. Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa commended the strong support of the LuLu Group to Bahrain’s progress.

“We are pleased to launch our LuLu Hypermarket in Gudaibiya,” said Mr. Yusuffali, “The store signals the LuLu Group’s confidence in the vision of progress mapped by the leadership of Bahrain, its belief in the excellence of Bahrainis as our partners in success and keeps our expansion in line with the march of urban developments in Bahrain.”

The store features all the popular LuLu shopping conveniences: the supermarket with updated grocery section that offers the best food and home shopping trends in a modern and easy layout – a global spread of fresh fruit and vegetables to the choicest cuts of meat and seafood as well as other grocery essentials, a well-stocked department store, LuLu Connect, the digital and electronics hub and LuLu Fashion, the popular high-street fashion outlet. Shoppers can access the store conveniently.

Mr. Yusuffali also commended the Bahrain team for their recent winning of the GCC-wide award for the best nationalization with the maximum number of Bahrainis working for the Group in Bahrain as well as in other countries.

Present at the inauguration were H.E. Jameel Bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Minister of Labour, H.E. Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry & Commerce, H.E. Engineer Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Agriculture, H.E. Mr. Vinod Jacob, Ambassador of India.