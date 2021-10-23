LULU PUTS EGYPTIAN FOOD IN FOCUS

Listen to this article now

Egyptian Ambassador to Bahrain H.E. Yasser Mohammed Ahmed Shaban inaugurated the LuLu Taste OF Egypt Festival at Lulu Hypermarket Hidd, The festival features an amazing variety of Egyptian ingredients – vegetables, fruits, fish and meat and a wide variety of flash-frozen vegetables that bring the best of Egyptian agricultural produce to Bahrain consumers. There are also many varieties of Egyptian cheeses ranging from the popular Feta and Areesh cheeses to Roumi and a delicious double cream cheese packed with seeds.

Present at the inauguration was Lulu Group Director Mr. Juzer Rupawala and senior management of the hypermarket chain.

Shoppers will be able to scoop up excellent branded and ready-to-use Egyptian spices and crunchy pickles. In addition, Lulu’s in-house chefs will fill the Hot Foods section with classic favourites like Koshari – a mix of rice, lentils and macaroni served with a light tomato sauce, Bamia – a rich stew cooked with okra, tomatoes and spices and Molokhia greens as well as the famous Basbousa sweet – a cake made from semolina and soaked in sugar syrup and rose or orange blossom water.

The festival also featured a live Cooking demo by Egyptian Chef, Chef Osama Elsharkawy & A live music performance by Egyptian Musicians

There is special discount on all made in Egypt products plus a Special E raffle Draw promotion Supported by Egypt Airlines, with a spend of 5 BHD at all Lulu Outlets in Bahrain 6 lucky Winners will have chance to win Air ticket from Egypt Airlines for a trip to Egypt.

“Egypt has a rich tradition of agriculture and this has been augmented in recent years with modern techniques and food processing and this festival in Lulu will make many delicious Egyptian ingredients available to Bahrain shoppers,” said Ambassador HE. Yasser Mohammed Ahmed Shaban.

The Promotions runs till October 25.

“Egypt plays an important role in food sustainability and the Lulu Group has a blueprint to tap this potential for the MENA region,” said Group Director Mr. Juzer Rupawala, “This Taste of Egypt festival underscores the popularity of Egyptian food items and ingredients and Lulu’s ability to bring them to shoppers around the world and Bahrain.”