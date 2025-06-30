LuLu Retail Wins “Best IPO in the Middle East” Award at EMEA Finance Achievement Awards

LuLu Retail Holdings PLC, the region’s leading full-line retailer, has been honored with the prestigious “Best IPO in the Middle East” award by EMEA Finance magazine. The recognition was presented at the annual EMEA Finance Achievement Awards 2024, held in London yesterday.

The accolade celebrates LuLu Retail’s landmark Initial Public Offering, which successfully raised US$1.7 billion in Q4 2024, and marked the company’s official listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The IPO drew widespread investor interest and was one of the most anticipated public listings in the region, reinforcing strong market confidence in the Group’s growth trajectory, financial resilience, and retail leadership.

The EMEA Finance Achievement Awards are regarded as a benchmark of excellence in capital markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Winners are selected by the editorial board from a pool of nominations submitted by investment banks, corporates, and market participants. The awards spotlight the most impactful and innovative financial transactions spanning IPOs, debt issuance, Islamic finance, structured deals, and mergers and acquisitions.

Saifee Rupawala, CEO of LuLu Retail Holdings, said: “We are truly honored to receive this award, which reflects the strength of our business, the commitment of our team, and the trust placed in us by our investors. The IPO marked a transformative chapter for LuLu Retail, and we remain committed to delivering long-term value and sustainable growth.”