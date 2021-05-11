Lulu rewards 400 shoppers with BD 25,000 Eid jackpot in third ‘Shop BIG, Win BIG’ Draw

Lulu Hypermarket conducted the third draw of its ‘Shop Big, Win Big’ ongoing raffle promotion at the Ramli Mall, May 9 2021. Four hundred lucky winners were selected in the electronic draw to take home BD 25,000 worth of Lulu Shopping gift card. All winners can contact the Customer Service counter at Lulu Hypermarket in Ramli Mall and collect their prizes.

This brings the total number of winners so far to 1200 and BD 75,000 has already been rewarded to Lulu shoppers. The 400 prizes were divided into 150 Lulu shopping gift card worth BD 100; a total of 150 BD 50 gift card and 100 winners of BD 25 gift card.

The ‘Shop Big, Win Big’ electronic raffle promotion has made it extra-special for shoppers to fill their trollies at Lulu Hypermarket till July 7. For every BD 5 that you spend, you get an e-raffle to enter a draw to win over BD 175,000 worth of Lulu shopping gift card ranging in denomination from BD 25 to BD 100.

What is more, there are bonus points for a big basket of brands and if you buy those, you get two e-raffle tickets instead of one. So make the most of your shopping and increase your chances of winning.

For more details please visit the link: www.luluhypermarket.com/en-bh/winners#