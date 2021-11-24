Lulu shoppers scoop up huge bargains for Super Friday

Listen to this article now

With staff dressed in yellow and black, Lulu inaugurated its “Super Friday” Campaign today offering massive discounts on electronics, laptops, games, tables, home appliances, mobile phones, fashion, and other products from the grocery and fresh food categories. The festival was inaugurated by a group of Lulu’s suppliers who cut the ribbon and it coincides with the festive shopping season across the globe. Lulu’s young local team also put together an energetic flash mob performance for the occasion.

There will be online & in-store promotions and more than 50+ Big Bang Offers in various categories during this campaign period. Running until December 5th, offers will be available across all Lulu stores & Lulu online shopping portal, www.Luluhypermarket.com and Lulu Shopping app.

Online purchasing customers will get additional 20% discount with payments worth BD 20 or more and paid for by Mastercard Credit cards. The promo code is SF2021.

On November 26th there will be a Midnight Sale at Lulu in Ramli mall followed by another at Lulu Hidd on November 29th offering customers more benefits in the Midnight sale with discounts up to 90%.