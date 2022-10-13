Lulu Signs with Comic Con

- Advertisement -

Lulu Group has signed an agreement with DALLAH, the organisers of the much-awaited Bahrain Comic Con as key sponsors. The sponsorship agreement was signed by Lulu Group Director Mr. Juzer Rupawala along with Khalid & Salman Bukhari Managing Partners DALLAH.

- Advertisement -

Lulu, which is best known for its great gaming deals and accessories, will be present at the gamers’ gathering with special offers and the latest games.

“The Bahrain Comic Con is a very popular platform and we are delighted to support it,” Mr. Rupawala said, “This is an event that brings together people and revs up Bahrain’s tourism potential.”

The Bahrain Comic Con will take place on 28th & 29th of October 2022 at Bahrain International Circuit.