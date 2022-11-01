LuLu Spotlight on Turkish Goodies

Turkish Ambassador to Bahrain, H.E. Esen Cakil inaugurated a showcase of all things Turkish at the LuLu Hypermarket in Dana Mall. The event focused on delicious Turkish cheeses, dry fruits, fresh vegetables, premium olives, olive oil, nuts and delicatessen foods as well as linen, towels, Garments, footwears, infants’ garments, toys, home appliances and cookware.
LuLu Hypermarket also put up a special display of Turkish food in their Hot Foods section with a live cooking demo included and Turkish-style Baklava on sale. There was also a promotion of Turkish holiday packages by a travel company.
“Turkey is a country that offers a long list of top-quality exports and we are happy that LuLu Hypermarket, the biggest chain in the region, is showcasing Turkish products for shoppers,” said Ambassador H.E. Esen Cakil.
LuLu Regional Director Mr. Mohammed Kaleem said the hypermarket was keen to underline the variety, range and affordability of Turkish goods.
“Turkish products have always been popular but many shoppers are unaware of the value of Brand Turkey – this festival puts Turkish goods in the front and we are sure it will build awareness for the excellence of these items,” he said.