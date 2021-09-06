Lulu to celebrate ‘Eatalian’ gastronomic week

Listen to this article now

Lulu Hypermarket inaugurated the “LET’S EATALIAN” promotion at the Lulu Hypermarket in Atrium Mall, Saar. The inauguration was done by the Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the Kingdom of Bahrain, H.E. Paola Amadei, alongside Lulu Group Director Juzer Rupawala. It is supported by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Trade Promotion Section of the Italian Embassy in Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

The event celebrates the goodness and gourmet taste of Italian food and health benefits of a Mediterranean diet and will run till September 11, 2021.

The festival’s inauguration also featured an exciting cookery demo of Italian cuisine by well-known food consultant, chef and restaurateur, Susy Masseti, a lilting saxophone concert and a display of Italy’s famed automobile excellence two-wheeler brands designed and made in Italy.

On promotion for the festival will be an array of Italian premium food ingredients, from fresh fruit and vegetables, to cheese, olive oil, pasta sauces, specialty oils like truffle oil and salad dressings like balsamic vinegar, canned tomatoes, as well as the best Italian rice, confectionary, pasta and coffee.

For those with a sweet tooth, there are some seriously delicious sponge cakes, Italian chocolate, macarons, fruit jams, sugar-topped puff pastry from well-known brands and Italian apples at special prices. Italian kitchen staples such as balsamic vinegar, olive oil, organic pasta, and high-quality cheese, as well as ready-to-go pesto pasta sauce will also be in the spotlight.

“The collaboration between Lulu Group’s hypermarket and our Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in Bahrain has borne fruit. We are pleased with the brand awareness generated for Italian products by this series of gastronomic events. The participation of this Embassy in all the previous promotional moments shows how relevant this initiative has been for us. On the one hand, to consolidate our excellent relationship with LuLu Hypermarkets and, on the other hand, to bring new and authentic Italian products for the Bahraini families to discover and savor. We are glad to see how deeply the variety and quality of the newly arrived Italian products have been appreciated by the local community. I hope we will keep this collaboration with LuLu stable and solid in future too”, said Ambassador Paola Amadei.

“LuLu’s “Eatalian Week”, has always been a popular festival and we are delighted to showcase the best of Italy in our aisles,” said Lulu Group Director Mr. Juzer Rupawala,

“The Festival is a great way to explore the tastes and goodness of Italian ingredients at prices that are deliciously surprising!”