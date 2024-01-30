Lulu unveils ‘LITTLE INDIA’ retail square in Dana Mall

With the colourful costumes and dances of different Indian States, LuLu Hypermarket unveiled a Little India@LuLu Retail Square in its Dana Mall flagship store on January 25th, to mark India’s 75th Republic Day. The inauguration was presided over by Indian Ambassador H.E. Vinod K. Jacob in the presence of notable community leaders and office bearers of different clubs. They were welcomed by LuLu Group Director, Mr. Juzer Rupawala and the senior management team of LuLu.

The Little India @ LuLu is a novel concept and is an arrangement of over a hundred varieties of Indian products, from pickles to traditional breakfast foods like millet dosa mixes, flavoured poha (beaten rice) upma, dhokla to new-style popped wafers, chutneys and many more items. There is also a special promotion on Indian fruits and vegetables and unique spices such as fresh green pepper, fresh cardamom etc. The LuLu Hot Food category will also be marking the occasion with a special menu of Indian culinary favourites over the week-end. There are also special offers on Indian-origin seafood and meat.

Ambassador Vinod Jacob expressed his appreciation at LuLu’s colourful and effective flagging off of the Republic Day celebrations.

“LuLu is proud of its close association with India,” said Mr. Rupawala, “We have one of the largest retail chains of hypermarkets and malls as well as sourcing offices, processing plants and factories in India and this helps us to bring the best, the most varied and most affordable of Indian products, whether food or non-food, to our shoppers. We have brought together an extensive cross-section of our thousands of Indian FMCG products in our Little India in-store square and are sure it will delight our shoppers.”