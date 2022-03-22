LULU WALK FOR DOWN SYNDROME AWARENESS

Listen to this article now

A heartwarming walk of togetherness took place at the Dana Mall on MARCH 18, when people from all walks of life joined children and adults with Down Syndrome to celebrate the joy and loving generosity that they bring to their interaction with everybody.

The event was a precursor to the World Down Syndrome day which falls on March 21.

Over 160 people participated in the walk arranged by OneHeartBahrain a group that works to raise awareness about the potential and needs of people with Down Syndrome in Bahrain.

The spacious Dana Mall walkway was the designated pathway of the walk and LuLu Hypermarket sponsored the arrangements.

“We are so happy to partner with OneHeartBahrain to help raise awareness about Down Syndrome,” said Lulu Group Director, Juzer Rupawala, “The Lulu Group underscores inclusivity and diversity at all levels of its operations and by extending the hand of understanding and friendship to people with Down Syndrome, we believe we shall be enriching our lives as well as theirs.”