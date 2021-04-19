Lulu’s Italian Cuisine Week brings Mediterranean goodness to Bahrain

Italian Ambassador H.E. Ms .Paola Amadei inaugurated the fourth edition of the “LET’S EATALIAN” food promotion at the Lulu Hypermarket in Dana Mall. The inauguration was held in the presence of Lulu Group Director Mr. Juzer Rupawala, senior embassy officials and Lulu Hypermarket management. It is supported by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Trade Promotion Section of the Italian Embassy in Bahrain.

The event will run till April 25, 2021.

“Lulu Hypermarket have been a truly precious partner and for this reason, we thank Lulu for having widened the choice of Italian Products on its shelves. Special thanks to the management and the staff. We hope that the shoppers will savor them all and discover more and more about Italy’s amazing culinary tradition as a distinctive trait of our identity and culture”. ,” said H.E. Ms. Paola Amadei.

“Lulu Hypermarket is delighted to bring the goodness of Italian cuisine to Bahrain’s discerning shoppers in time for Ramadan,” said Mr. Rupawala, “Globally, Italian cuisine has become enormously popular and with great brands and some new ones, this is the time to fill you trolley with all things Italian!”

Replete with the goodness and gourmet taste of Italian food and health benefits of a Mediterranean diet., the ‘Let’s Eatalian’ promotion puts top-quality food and ingredients in the spotlight. Excellent cheeses, Italian chocolate, fruit jams, sugar-topped puff pastry from well-known brands and Italian apples at special prices. Italian kitchen staples such as balsamic vinegar, olive oil, organic pasta and even new novelty treats such as a range of vegetable-based burgers and condiments as well as ready-to-go pesto pasta sauce will be in the spotlight.

There will also be specialty items such as high-quality sea-salt, organic pasta, infused extra-virgin olive oil and other essentials.

Giosafat Riganò, ITA Trade Commissioner: “We are particularly happy to bring the third edition of the ‘Let’s Eatalian’ promotion to Bahrain with Lulu Hypermarket. We believe that the promotion will help us to raise awareness and appreciation of the local market towards Italian food.”