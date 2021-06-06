Lulu’s Mango Mania heralds arrival of delicious summer fruit

Mango, the King of Fruits is here and at Lulu Hypermarket, Indian Ambassador H.E. Piyush Srivastava inaugurated the celebrated Mango Mania Festival which is all about the goodness of the fruit in 61 varieties from 10 countries as well as in many forms – from desserts to curries to pickles and smoothies. The inauguration at Dana Mall Lulu Hypermarket was attended by Lulu Group Director Juzer Rupawala and senior officials of the Hypermarket.

The festival will run till June 12, 2021.

The Lulu ‘Mango Mania’ is an annual fruity treat for shoppers. This year, the luscious fruits will fill the aisles from India, Pakistan, Srilanka, Uganda, Vietnam, Indonesia, Kenya, Thailand, Yemen and Columbia. Besides mangoes ripe and raw, there will also be promotions galore and treats in the Lulu Hot Food and Cold Food section with items such as mango fish curry, mango chicken curry, stuffed chicken breasts with honey mango sauce, pickles, traditional treats like Aamras (mango puree) and puri bread and new age foods like mango and flax seed vegan smoothie.

“I am happy to inaugurate this year’s Mango festival being organised by Lulu Hypermarket. Me and my wife Monika Srivastava are delighted to see such a huge variety of mango and mango products brought together by Lulu Hypermarket.”

Mango, also called King of fruits, has a very special place in Indian cuisine. We love its sweetness and delightful taste; it is also used in a variety of pickles, chutneys, drinks and desserts etc, some of which are displayed here.

I am sure that our Bahraini friends as well as Indian community will enjoy having so much variety of this tasty fruit and other food items made with it, and of course, buy it in large quantities. Our farmers back home in India have also benefitted by selling their quality produce to the market of the friendly Kingdom of Bahrain.

I commend Lulu Group Director Mr. Juzer Rupawala and his team to continue with this annual celebration observing all the Covid protocols. I look forward to be even bigger celebrations with participation of a large number of people next year.”

“Lulu Hypermarket is once again pleased to bring the goodness and deliciousness of mango to Bahrain fans of this exotic fruit,” said Lulu Group Director Juzer Rupawala, “Full of vitamins, fibre and taste, this is a great summer fruit and we expect our customers to enjoy the festival as always.”