LULU’S ‘SCHOOL TIME’ PROMOTION GETS TOP MARKS

Listen to this article now

It’s that time of year when parents and students excitedly prepare for the new academic year and what a different year it will be! As most schools look at starting regular classes with all safety precautions in place. LuLu Hypermarket has all the boxes ticked. From school uniform staples like shirts and blouses in comfortable and durable fabrics to shoes, stylish yet comfortable garments and all the schoolroom essentials, there are great deals to fill school bags with the best classroom supplies. Whether school bags and stationery or study furniture and lunch boxes, there are branded goods for students to cherish.

- Advertisement -

For the New Age schoolroom, laptops, devices, gadgets and printers for online study as well as tabs are available at best prices along with top quality storage devices.

Parents wishing to create a safe, hygienic and healthy environment for their kids will get plenty of help from LuLu’s home hygiene aisle stocked with all the essentials for germ-free protection.

To round off the back-to-school shopping, there are great snack selections from well-known food brands: youngsters’ favorites like Nutella spread, burgers, chips and thirst-quenching drinks. There is also an exciting School Time 50% discount on school bags and stationery till 11th September 2021.

The SCHOOL TIME promotion runs in all the LuLu hypermarkets across Bahrain) until September 15. Check out the great deals by popping in to any LuLu Hypermarket in the Kingdom or download the brochure on here.