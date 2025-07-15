Lumofy Wins Bahrain Digital Content Award

“Lumofy,” a leading provider of AI-driven talent management platform, was awarded the Bahrain Digital Content Award (BDCA) 2025 in the Learning and Education category. The recognition was announced during an official ceremony held under the patronage of H.E. Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council, at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain. The award celebrates exceptional contributions to digital innovation and excellence within the Kingdom’s digital content landscape.

Lumofy’s AI-powered Talent Management Platform was recognized for its role in driving digital transformation and workforce development in Bahrain. The award highlights the platform’s innovative use of AI to enhance talent management by helping organizations identify, develop, and activate employee skills in line with evolving labour market needs. This recognition affirms Lumofy’s contribution to digital innovation and its impact on advancing the Learning and Education sector in the Kingdom.

Mr. Ahmed Faraj, Founder & CEO of Lumofy, said, “Winning the Bahrain Digital Content Award (BDCA) 2025 in the Learning & Education category is a testament to the impact we are creating in the talent space. Through our AI-powered platform, we are reshaping how organizations identify, develop, and activate their employees’ skills, while continuously enhancing the talent development experience to meet workforce expectations and drive meaningful change in the future of work.”

Mr. Mahmood Malik, Co-founder & COO at Lumofy, commented, “We are honored to receive the Bahrain Digital Content Award (BDCA) 2025. This recognition reflects the vision and dedication of the entire Lumofy team. It also reinforces the impact of our AI-powered talent management platform, which is built to unlock organizations’ full potential. As we continue to evolve, we remain committed to pushing boundaries.”