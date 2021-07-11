‘M.H. Al Mahroos’ Opens ‘Deutz’ Middle East Distribution Centre at Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai

Listen to this article now

On June 24 2021 M H AlMahroos Middle East FZE officially opened the headquarters of Deutz Distribution Center at Jebel Ali Free Zone to serve customers in the Middle East, Africa and some Asian countries.

The opening ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Matthias Szupories, Sales and Service Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Deutz AG, Mr. Patrick Bretz, Sales and Service Director for the Middle East/Turkey at Deutz AG, Mr. Jurgen Peschel, Sales Support Engineer at Duetz AG, and the management and managers of M.H Al Mahroos in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The ceremony was also attended virtually via “Zoom” by guests from GCC countries, and the Middle East and Africa regions representing several industries, including ground services at airports, railway services, petroleum services companies, mining and drilling services, representatives of manufacturers, principals and agents of welding equipment, generators, construction equipment, material handling equipment and manlift machineries that are equipped with Deutz engines and technologies.

On this occasion, Dr. Szupories said: “The opening of the Deutz Distribution Centre at Jebel Ali Free Zone is a great development and a major investment to support Deutz customers in the Middle East, as it aims to expedite the delivery duration of delivering Deutz engines and spare parts to our customers and in the most appropriate prices, due to the nature of the free zone that is tax free. Jebel Ali Free Zone has a mature and advanced logistic transport network, by sea, air and land. This supports Deutz to reach its customers in a short period of time, as we are keen to be closer to serve them better.”

Mr. Bretz also stated: “Our relationship with M.H Al Mahroos is a strategic partnership, to enhance the support of Deutz customers in the Middle East and Africa. Together, we will continue to strengthen this partnership for the benefit of our customers.”

Mr. Mohamed Al Mahroos, Manager in the Executive Management at M.H Al Mahroos, also commented on the occasion saying: “The Deutz Middle East Distribution Centre in Jebel Ali Free Zone also provides technical, engineering and training services to customers. We will soon announce new services that will be an added value to Deutz customers in the region.”

M.H Al Mahroos also announced the official launch of Deutz – AlMahroos Middle East Distribution Centre website, which provides customers in the region with technical information and a communication platform.