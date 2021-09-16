MADAME TUSSAUDS DUBAI ANNOUNCES OPENING DATE AND LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW TICKETS

Listen to this article now

The clock is ticking, the countdown is well and truly on, and the wait is nearly over; on the 14th October Madame Tussauds Dubai will officially open its doors to the public for the first time.

Undoubtedly one of the most exciting and highly anticipated launches in the region this year, the Dubai edition of the world-famous wax attraction is the first of its kind in the GCC and the 25th edition of the attraction globally. The UAE’s latest must-visit hotspot will welcome guests seven days a week and boasts a stunning location within the vibrant island destination Bluewaters, adjacent to the world’s largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai.

To celebrate the launch, Madame Tussauds Dubai has a special preview ticket offer where guests can book and visit the attraction to get a sneak peek inside on the 8th and 9th October. Those keen to secure themselves a slice of the star-filled action can book preview tickets online now Adults (11+) AED 135, Children (3-11) AED 110, Under 3s free of charge) by heading to the official website: https://www.madametussauds.com/dubai/.

With seven specially designed themed rooms (including a party area complete with an interactive dance floor) and an amazing wax figure library that reads like a who’s who of international superstars, a visit to Madame Tussauds Dubai has something for everyone and is destined to thrill all ages. The line-up of figures includes sports heroes such as Connor McGregor, historical figures including the Queen of England, models such as Cara Delevingne, actors like Kareena Kapoor, singers and many more. The iconic attraction will be home to 60 celebrities from around the world, including 16 brand-new figures from the Middle East including the recently revealed Balqees Fathi and Mohammed Assaf.

The first-ever Madame Tussauds experience in the GCC promises to leave tourists and residents feeling amazed, taking unforgettable memories with them. It is set to be an attraction that truly represents the fascinating world of glamour, sport, music, entertainment all under one roof.