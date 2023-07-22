Mahboob Khan, the first Indian athlete to join BRAVE CF

- Advertisement -

Indian fighter Mahboob Khan has joined the BRAVE Combat Federation Development Programme, becoming the first athlete from his country to be listed in the most global Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion in the world.

Mr Khan earned this spot by becoming the biggest Indian MMA prospect under the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF).

Born in Hyderabad, Mr Khan went from being a cab driver in order to support his family to being the first-ever Indian fighter to win a gold medal at the IMMAF World Championship and winning seven national titles in MMA.

The Indian fighter was ranked one of the Top 10 pound-for-pound amateur MMA fighters in the world.

The BRAVE CF scholarship for Mr Khan is part of the promotion’s long-time contribution to the development of MMA in India.

BRAVE CF, in partnership with Khalid Bin Hamad Al Khalifa Mixed Martial Arts (KHK MMA), has hosted multiple amateur tournaments between India and Bahrain in both countries.

Following the inauguration of BRAVE CF in September 2016, the promotion hosted three mega shows in India in 2017, 2018, and 2019, where the fans were treated to global superstars like Khamzat Chimaev.

Having the largest market share in Asian MMA today, BRAVE CF signed seven Indian fighters and gave them the opportunity to compete at the biggest international shows.