MAINTCON 2022 kicks off

Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, opened the 6th Middle East Maintenance & Reliability Conference (MAINTCON 2022), which is being organized under the theme “Industry 4.0 – New Era in Maintenance & Reliability”. More than 1500 professionals, engineers and specialists in maintenance, reliability and asset management from around the world are taking part in the event.

In his inaugural speech, the Minister of Oil and Environment welcomed the participating delegations, pointing out that the world still needs fossil fuel to secure energy supplies. He said that this is considered an encouraging factor for oil companies to pump more oil investments and implement new projects, including exploration, development, production, gas, refining and petrochemicals.

The minister pointed out the importance of applying comprehensive maintenance in all oil projects that need to establish a culture of maintenance in its various stages: preventive, predictive, and proactive. He added that the conference this year came to meet the technological developments and digital transformation that are taking place in the areas of maintenance, reliability and asset management. He pointed out that the event will be an ideal platform that brings together international and regional professionals, researchers, service providers and users to explore the latest findings in the world of digitization and benefit from the expertise and information that will enrich participation in this unique professional event.

The Minister of Oil and Environment expressed thanks and appreciation to all participants, the organizing committee, the sponsors, the exhibiting companies and the keynote speakers for all the efforts made to ensure success of the conference and its accompanying exhibition. He affirmed keenness of the Ministry of Oil and Environment to consolidate Bahrain’s standing as an exhibition industry hub and a major host of international events.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs inaugurated the accompanying exhibition in which more than 70 companies from 30 countries participated to explore the latest developments in the digitalization world. He also met with a number of representatives from the exhibiting companies.

The biennial conference has been held in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2010. It is organized by the Gulf Society for Maintenance and Reliability and Bahrain Society of Engineers, in cooperation with the Ministry of Oil and Environment and with the sponsorship of Saudi Aramco, Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) and a number of pioneering local, regional and international oil and industrial companies.