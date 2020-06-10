Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Trends at your Doorstep

Majid Al Futtaim introduces new digital shopping experience ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ at City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has forayed into the world of online shopping with the launch of a new online platform, ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’. Elevating Bahrain’s shopping experience, customers will now be able to shop for the latest 2020 collections and new arrivals from the mall’s fashion, beauty, and luxury brands, 24×7 from the comfort of their homes to reserve their favourite picks for delivery.

Launched on www.citycentrebahrain.com, ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ is a digital catalogue supported by Majid Al Futtaim, which includes a variety of selected brands ranging from fashion & accessories, jewellery, shoes, watches, cosmetics, electronics, & toys. The website offers shoppers access to over 700 products initially for them to discover through a virtual shopping experience. Once shoppers have browsed the products and made their choice, the brands will deliver directly to customers’ doorsteps. All deliveries will be made complimentary and contactless to preserve the health and safety of shoppers.

Duaij Al Rumaihi, Senior Mall Manager at City Centre Bahrain said, “In true Majid Al Futtaim style we continue to evolve the retail experience for our shoppers, offering better services across the country. Introducing our new initiative “Trends At Your Doorstep” stands testament to the strength of our partnerships with our brands and the success of our omnichannel strategy. This initiative arrives just in time to affirm Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to expanding its physical and digital presence and investing in providing our customers with new compelling shopping experiences. Now, even despite the current limitations on movement, shoppers can effortlessly access the latest collections and styles from the brands they love and have them delivered straight to their door.”

“We hope our customers will enjoy their uninterrupted shopping experience with us and take advantage of having their favourite items delivered straight to their door,” he added further.

Our brands achieved the highest degree of elegance with unique and distinguished designs, Shoppers can find precious jewellery and watches from Boulevard Gallery, Asia Jewellers and Damas one of the world’s most exclusive luxury brand. From luxury body and facial creams through to precious mineral make-up, scented candles and pure tea shoppers can visit Rituals Cosmetics for an incredible shopping experience.

Shoppers can discover a wide range of high-end shoes at Aldo an international brand that specializes in the creation of on-trend fashion footwear and accessories for stylish men and women. “Trends at your doorstep” will also include the American shoe brand Steve Madden which aims to provide women with a unique way to express their individuality through its stylish designs. As well as the Danish brand, Ecco which offers a wide range of shoes, accessories and small leather goods, Characterized by comfort, craftsmanship and innovation. Shoppers looking for Italian handbags and accessories Carpisa offers a range of fashionable handbags, wallets, travel bags & suitcases and accessories.

Classy feminine fashion will be found among Lipsy’s collection which is dedicated to ensuring the most fashionable looks move from catwalk to high street. The collection ranges from Party Dresses, Day Dresses, Glam Tops, Denim, Accessories, women’s clothing, women’s clothes, women’s fashion.

For a casual apparel and accessories, Aéropostale is American specialty retailer providing customers with a focused selection of high-quality, active-oriented, trend-right merchandise at compelling values. Shoppers looking for the best electronic deals iCITY offers the latest phones and other electronics.

Moreover, with contactless payment introduced to ensure the health and safety of City Centre Bahrain shoppers and staff, customers can enjoy complementary delivery across Bahrain on their purchases of BD 50 or more.

In addition to the City Centre Bahrain website, shoppers can also visit the ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ page directly at www.citycentrebahrain.com/trends2020 to begin their online shopping journey and browse for their preferred items.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/citycentrebahrain or www.citycentrebahrain.com.

Previous articleBatelco Signs MoU with Bahrain National Space Science Agency (NSSA)
Next articleHH Shaikh Nasser congratulates Bahrain 2020 graduates, stresses they proved during exceptional times the impossible is possible

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Batelco Signs MoU with Bahrain National Space Science Agency (NSSA)

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom, announced that it has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bahrain National Space...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Announces First Batch of Locally Produced Face Masks Ready for Delivery

Batelco has announced that the first batch of locally produced masks is now ready for delivery in continuation of the recent campaign that is...
Read more
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain introduces ‘wherever you are let us stay connected’ campaign

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has introduced a smart working system campaign under the title of 'wherever you are let...
Read more
PR This Week

BACA continues to share cultural action with the public and launches “Table & Chair” competition for Artists and Designers

Bahrain Authority for Culture & Antiquities has recently launched “Table & Chair” Design Competition, as part of its continuous efforts to get the public...
Read more
PR This Week

iGA CE Highlights Bahrain’s Pioneering Use of Healthcare Robots at 35th ICTGC Meeting

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive and Chairman of Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC), Mohammed Ali Al Qaed highlighted Bahrain’s pioneering...
Read more
PR This Week

BAC reaffirms commitment to sustainability on World Environment Day

Through environmental awareness campaigns, workplace recycling practices, and participating in global initiatives aimed at minimizing its carbon footprint, Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is working...
Read more

MOST READ

Emirates to start Bahrain flights on June 15

Uncategorized
Emirates will offer flights for passengers to Bahrain starting June 15, the company has announced. The move comes following the UAE Federal Government's announcement to...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Optional home self-Isolation for asymptomatic active COVID-19 cases

Following the directives of the Government Executive Committee, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates Bahrain 2020 graduates, stresses they proved during exceptional times the impossible is possible

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of...
PR This Week

1st Artificial Intelligence Virtual Conference In The Region Addressing Impact Of AI on the Pandemic

The first Artificial Intelligence virtual conference in the region is to be held in Bahrain later this month, addressing the very topical subject, ‘AI...
Inside Bahrain

Fish Farm boosts aquaculture in the Kingdom

With the aim to boost the Kingdom’s aquaculture, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) has developed a Fish Farm at its Calciner and Marine Plant in...
Inside Bahrain

BTEA launches new ‘#WeWillMeet’ Campaign

As part of its efforts to increase the number of tourists coming into the Kingdom of Bahrain with a special focus on the Kingdom...
PR This Week

BACA continues to share cultural action with the public and launches “Table & Chair” competition for Artists and Designers

Bahrain Authority for Culture & Antiquities has recently launched “Table & Chair” Design Competition, as part of its continuous efforts to get the public...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain introduces ‘wherever you are let us stay connected’ campaign

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has introduced a smart working system campaign under the title of 'wherever you are let...
PR This Week

Majid Al Futtaim introduces new digital shopping experience ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ at City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has forayed into the world of online shopping with the launch...
iGA

Stay Home and have your Medical Prescriptions Delivered through Sehati!

Although Coronavirus precautionary measures are easing, it’s still important to be responsible and choose the safer option whenever possible. Patients in need of prescription...
PR This Week

BAC reaffirms commitment to sustainability on World Environment Day

Through environmental awareness campaigns, workplace recycling practices, and participating in global initiatives aimed at minimizing its carbon footprint, Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is working...
Inside Bahrain

Ministry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary health measures

The Ministry of Health today stressed that it is the national responsibility of all to follow the precautionary health measures enacted by the government,...
PR This Week

Batelco Announces First Batch of Locally Produced Face Masks Ready for Delivery

Batelco has announced that the first batch of locally produced masks is now ready for delivery in continuation of the recent campaign that is...
PR This Week

iGA CE Highlights Bahrain’s Pioneering Use of Healthcare Robots at 35th ICTGC Meeting

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive and Chairman of Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC), Mohammed Ali Al Qaed highlighted Bahrain’s pioneering...
Tech

Osmo Action – The Ideal Partner for Livestreaming

When it comes to filming breathtaking adventures, Osmo Action can handle anything you throw at it. From scuba diving to skydiving, DJI’s debut action...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
HH Shaikh Nasser Congratulates Bahrain 2020 Graduates

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates Bahrain 2020 graduates, stresses they proved during...

Batelco NSSA MoU

Batelco Signs MoU with Bahrain National Space Science Agency (NSSA)

#WeWillMeet

BTEA launches new ‘#WeWillMeet’ Campaign

Ministry of Health Precautions COVID-19

Ministry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary...